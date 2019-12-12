PARIS — On Tuesday, December 17th, at 6:30 p.m., Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will engage in reading orally the delightful, junior fiction book, The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip, by multi-literature-award winning author, George Sauders.



The Very Persistent Gappers is a “delightful read for all ages and includes the power of kindness, compassion and community”. (Goodreads)

“In a perfect world, every child would own a copy of this profound, funny fable. . . . Every adult would own a copy too, and would marvel at how this smart, subversive little book is even deeper and more hilarious than any child could know.”(Entertainment Weekly)

The story is about Capable and her father who live in the seaside village of Frip along with 2 other families. The economy of the small village is based on goat milk which has been plagued by gappers, which are baseball sized, orange creatures that have attached themselves to everyone’s’ goats. The community needs to find a solution to this devastating problem to thrive.



If any book is worth oral reading in a group, it is this funny irreverently written book, The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip!



New members are always welcome. To borrow a book to pre-read please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

