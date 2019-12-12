BETHEL — On Saturday, December 14, from 1 to 6 p.m., Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will host a book launch and signing event at its Dr. Moses Mason House on Broad Street. Titled “Where the Wild River Flows: A U.S. Forest Guard’s Work and Family Life in the White Mountain National Forest, 1926 to 1937,” this new book is based on a hand-written manuscript by Mildred J. Richardson of Berlin, N.H., that has been edited and annotated by her granddaughter, Caroleen “Mac” Dudley, of Oquossoc.

Recounting in colorful detail the life Mildred and her husband, Alva Richardson, spent in the “New Hampshire wilds” in the 1920s and 1930s, the 150-page book contains the captivating true story of one family’s multi-generational connection to the beautiful and unique place called Wild River valley. Narrated by Mildred Richardson and illuminated by her granddaughter, the first person account in words and historic photos reveals the sacrifices and special moments of early conservation pioneers in public land management in New England. The book will be available in both soft- and hardcover format, and a special display of Richardson family heirlooms connected with the Forest Service years will be on view. FMI: 207-824-2908.

