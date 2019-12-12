NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide English Hand Bell Choir joyfully rehearses for their annual 3 p.m. seasonal/sacred concerts on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine. The concert is free to the public, but tickets are required. Donation baskets will be available at the doors. This year, in addition to monetary donations, we are also accepting gifts of cans of food for local school food pantries.

Tickets will be available to the public, starting December 3, 2019, at The Tribune, 430 Main Street, Norway. Following the concert, there will be the traditional reception with Christmas goodies and punch. For more information, please contact the Second Congregational Church at 207-743-2290.

Bell Ringers: Ed Baldridge Christina Bigelow Elaine Emery Stephanie Emery Beverly Harris Lynn Hoffelder Deb Ladner Chad Pendexter Mary-Jane Robichaud Mickie Shibles

