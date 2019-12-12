NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide English Hand Bell Choir joyfully rehearses for their annual 3 p.m. seasonal/sacred concerts on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine. The concert is free to the public, but tickets are required. Donation baskets will be available at the doors. This year, in addition to monetary donations, we are also accepting gifts of cans of food for local school food pantries.
Tickets will be available to the public, starting December 3, 2019, at The Tribune, 430 Main Street, Norway. Following the concert, there will be the traditional reception with Christmas goodies and punch. For more information, please contact the Second Congregational Church at 207-743-2290.
Bell Ringers:
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen discuss roads, cemeteries
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel kicks off Christmas season
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Missing Chimney Swifts
-
The Bethel Citizen
Backyard Reflections
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News