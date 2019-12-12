Bean supper at Calvary UMC

LEWISTON — Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St., will hold its monthly bean supper Saturday, Dec. 14. Serving begins at 4:45 p.m.

The menu will include baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles (including vegetarian), biscuits, brown bread, salads and pies.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10 years of age.

Please use the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles