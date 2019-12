Charges

Chad B. Goodhart, 29, Farmington, probation hold, Dec. 2, Farmington Police Department.

Elsa M. Konopka, 27, New Vineyard, assault, criminal mischief, trafficking in prison contraband, Dec. 2, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Wilcox, 34, Phillips, warrant violation condition of release, Dec. 3, Farmington Police Department.

Kaleb J. Johnson-Barnes, 18, Texas, domestic violence assault, Dec. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Selena M. Kumar, 41, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, Dec. 4, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph L. Wright-Champagne, 24, Madison, warrants for domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, violation condition of release, Dec. 5, Maine State Police.

Roger N. Smith, 54, Wilton, two warrants failure to appear, Dec. 6, Wilton Police Department.

Takoda A. Zoebisch, 22, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, Dec. 6, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Keller True, 20, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Dec. 7, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Joseph W. Rogers, 38, Anson, operating after suspension, Dec. 8, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Bret Dalot, 30, Jay, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Dec. 9, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Erika S. Meaney, 31, Jay, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Dec. 9, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Joseph M. Truluck, 38, Brooklyn, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Dec. 9, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Ronald D. Richardson, 24, New Vineyard, aggravated assault, violation condition of release, criminal mischief, Dec. 10, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda M. Plummer, 35, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 10, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

Marvin C. Grover Jr., 58, Livermore Falls, violation of probation, Dec. 10, Franklin County Detention Center.

Eric W. Eaton, 22, Kingfield, aggravated assault, Dec. 11, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew T. Ross, 20, Kingfield, aggravated assault, Dec. 11, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin S. Ridley, 36, Dixfield, operating under the influence, Dec. 11, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

