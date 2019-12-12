The Franco Center continues its film series presenting “La Pyramide du Louvre – 30th Anniversary” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. All films in the year-long series are in French with English subtitles. They are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to benefit the Center.

Inaugurated on March 29, 1989, by the President of the Republic François Mitterrand, the Louvre Pyramid marked a highlight in the history of French museums. Designed by the architect Leoh Ming Pei, it is the symbol of a museum open to the world. The Louvre celebrates this anniversary throughout 2019 by offering a series of festive events.

All movies in the series are provided by TV5MONDE USA and are shown with permission from the generous Franco Center season underwriter. TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without commercial interruptions – offering the best television programs from France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. TV5MONDE can be found locally on Spectrum Cable at Channel 71.

