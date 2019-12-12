LOVELL — Sunday, December 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Lovell Historical Society will be hosting a Christmas Open House at the 1839 Kimball-Stanford House. Inside the historic home there will be an abundant free refreshment table, pies for sale, and several local businesses will be exhibiting their wares. The Museum will be decorated for the holidays with an exhibit featuring the Society’s permanent display.

The Historical Society is also making available the opportunity to win one of three raffle prizes: a $200 gift certificate for home heating fuel (oil, propane, or wood); a $100 gift certificate to Ebenezer’s Pub, and a $100 gift certificate to the Oxford House Inn. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for a book of six or $1 each. The raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday and tickets may be purchased either at the Historical Society, the Lovell Village Store, or Lovell Hardware. The volunteers and officers of the Lovell Historical Society hope you will join the festivities. The Kimball-Stanford House is at 551 Main Street (Route 5), across from the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell. For more information call 925-3234 or visit the Society’s website at lovellhistoricalsociety.org.

