STATE — In January, the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance (MWPA) launches an exciting new online multi-week fiction workshop with Pushcart Prize-winning author Blair Hurley. This workshop offers 15 hours of class time over 5 weeks.

Hurley’s “Electrify Your Fiction” course will explore the elements of fiction writing craft, such as voice, structure, character, and perspective. In addition to reading classic examples of short fiction, participants will study how stories change from a rough draft to the final published work. Participants will also give and receive feedback on their own writing.

The workshop begins January 25 and meets weekly through February 22. Registration closes January 16. More information at www.mainewriters.org

Hurley is the author of The Devoted, published by W.W. Norton, which was longlisted for The Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Her work is published or forthcoming in The Georgia Review, Ninth Letter, Guernica, Paris Review Daily, West Branch, Mid-American Review, and elsewhere. She received a 2018 Pushcart Prize and scholarships from Bread Loaf and the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

