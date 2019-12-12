To the Editor:

I would suggest to my friend Richard Grover that grave concern over what Donald Trump is doing to the image and stature of this nation does not necessarily equate into being hatred for Trump himself. It does however incite deplore of his efforts at striving to render himself as being regarded as an uncontested authoritarian leader, a dictator or a king of America.

His abuse of power by withholding pertinent documentation and forbidding legitimately subpoenaed witnesses from testifying in the impeachment testimony would suggest an unprecedented effort at the obstruction of justice.

Trump’s illegitimate feeble minded shenanigans has rendered America as being a pathetic laughing stock to our traditional allies and at the same time praised and applauded by our traditional adversaries.

Hopefully Richard Grover will finally become aware of Trump’s inability to comprehend reality, and reform his adore for Trump into concern for the preservation of democracy the founding fathers intended.

Don Chase

Bethel

