100 Years Ago: 1919

The Wood and Smith Company. recently organized, is about to locate in Auburn, having leased the section of Roak block now occupied by the Wilson Grain company. Both Mr. Wood and Mr. Smith are experts in the business. The former was until recently manager of the Norway Shoe company, and. before that, was for a time connected with the Dingley-Foss company of Auburn. He came here from Reading, Mass, The quarters leased by the company, will be fitted at once as a factory for the manufacture of children’s shoes This is the third company to occupy quarters in Roak block. The other two are the J. W. Price company, formerly of Haverhill, Mass., and the Cushman-Hollis Shoe Factory.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The section of downtown Auburn between North Main and Franklin Streets was re-opened to traffic around the noon hour today, however, there remained plenty of congestion between Lewiston and Auburn as telephone company personnel worked the middle of the North Bridge, right-hand, eastbound lane. The phone company completed its work at the intersection of North Main and Court Streets, and that section was tarred over. Work on North Bridge resulted in traffic being bottled up frequently, however, the project was expected to be completed sometime this afternoon.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Jeff Polland, a special-education teacher at Poland Community School for the last two years, has varied talents. He is a summer and spare-time carpenter and is working toward becoming an Adventist lay minister. Polland, a native of Otisfield, has been a special-education teacher for 12 years.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

