HARRISON—

BOARD OF SELECTMEN MEETING
Thursday December 12, 2019 – 6:00 p.m

AGENDA

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)

4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants

5. Approval of Minutes – November 14, 2019

6. Old Business –
• Public Works site Design Phase III Final Report
• Cable TV Franchise Update (survey)
• Parks & Recreation Building Update

7. New Business
• Uncollectable debt – Map 13 Lot 1-A-1A – Amount $350.33
• 134 Zakelo Road Violation of Permit Map 33 Lot 21-H

8. Manager’s Report

9. Other Business

10.Adjourn

