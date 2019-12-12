HARRISON—
BOARD OF SELECTMEN MEETING
Thursday December 12, 2019 – 6:00 p.m
AGENDA
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)
4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants
5. Approval of Minutes – November 14, 2019
6. Old Business –
• Public Works site Design Phase III Final Report
• Cable TV Franchise Update (survey)
• Parks & Recreation Building Update
7. New Business
• Uncollectable debt – Map 13 Lot 1-A-1A – Amount $350.33
• 134 Zakelo Road Violation of Permit Map 33 Lot 21-H
8. Manager’s Report
9. Other Business
10.Adjourn
