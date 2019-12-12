BETHEL — Tamara Poddubnaya, artistic director of Music without Borders International Piano Festival at Gould Academy, and Festival veterans Ilya Ishchenko and Vassily Panteleev return to campus for an Encore Recital on Saturday, December 13, 2019, in Trustees Auditorium of Gould’s McLaughlin Science Center. The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the general public. No reservations necessary, but seating is limited.

A distinguished graduate of the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in St. Petersburg, Professor Poddubnaya has been bringing her festival to Bethel and the Gould campus for 13 summer seasons, beginning in 2007, when some of the most promising young pianists from Europe and the United States assemble for intensive study and frequent public performances. Renowned for her dynamic teaching style, she is much sought after as a teacher, as well as juror at international piano competitions, and keeps a busy schedule, teaching and performing in Europe and the United States, where she is Professor and Head of the Piano Department at the Long Island Conservatory, Albertson, N.Y.

