NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street, Norway is excited to announce the opening of the “Second Chance Thrift Shop”. After a year of planning, decorating and stocking, the shop is now open Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 noon. On the third Friday of the month, in conjunction with the monthly Free Supper, the shop will be open from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. We accept cash and checks.

The money raised by “Second Chance Thrift Shop,” will be used for the many missions of our community church, which include but are not limited to: the monthly Free Supper, meeting space for Girl Scouts, AA, Christmastide, children’s community choir, Lego club and home school groups. The church, which is over one-hundred-years-old, will also use the funds to renovate the dining room and kitchen area, upgrade lighting, and help with plowing, heating, and maintenance expenses.

The shop is now accepting any new, clean and gently used donations such as: working small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, decorating items, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. We do not accept clothing, large appliances, TVs or computer items. Because all items are donated, we are able to keep prices reasonable for everyone.

If you have questions, items to donate or would like to volunteer, please contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290 or stop by the shop during our business hours. Check out our FaceBook page: Second Chance Thrift Shop, Norway, ME.

