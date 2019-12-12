The Friends of the First Baptist Church on Paris Hill are excited to be bringing Nichole Nordeman back to Paris Hill for a benefit concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Nordeman recently released her Christmas recordings and will be performing a concert filled with Christmas music. She is a recording artist and songwriter for Sparrow/EMI CMG, with numerous number-one and top ten singles to her credit and cumulative CD sales of over one million. A two-time Gospel Music Association winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, she has won a total of nine Dove Awards, including one recently as the lyricist on the best-selling album, “Music Inspired by The Story.” She lives with her family in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Friends of the Baptist Church, which takes care of the capital needs of the Church on Paris Hill.

Tickets available at Bolsters Decorating, The Tribune and at the door: $25 for general admission and $50 for general admission plus a VIP meet and greet pass to follow performance. The First Baptist Church on Paris Hill is located at 500 Paris Hill Rd., Paris Hill. Connect with Nordeman at www.nicholenordeman.com and @nicholenordeman on Twitter or follow her on Facebook.

