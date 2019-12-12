AUBURN – Marilyn McAlister Redmun, 88, of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her loving family by her side after a brief illness.

Marilyn was born on May 29, 1931 in Farmington. She was the daughter of the late Hebert W. McAlister and Nancy (Williamson) McAlister. She was the oldest of their four children. Marilyn moved to Danville as a young teenager, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1949. After graduation, Marilyn worked at the Auburn Water District in Auburn. On Nov. 16 1950 she married William E. Redmun Sr., where they built their home in Danville. Marilyn left the Auburn Water District in June 1952 to start a family, and together, she and Bill raised four children. Marilyn went back to work at the Auburn Water District in 1970 and worked until her retirement in June 1995. Marilyn was a member of the Danville Union Church for over 69 years, and the Danville Junction Grange #65 where she helped with many church craft fairs and Grange suppers. Marilyn was also a member of the Auburn Senior Citizens.

Marilyn and Bill were very proud of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their various sporting events and dance recitals. Marilyn was an avid sewer, quilter, and baker. She made various crafts to be sold at the Danville Church Fair every fall. Her banana bread and green jello salad were coveted by all. Marilyn enjoyed making quilts for all of her grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her four loving children, Sharon Albiston and husband Charles of Auburn, William Jr. and companion Lise Beaudry of Auburn, Brian and wife Dale of Lewiston, and Scott and wife Kim of Turner; her sister. Joyce M. McDonald of Poland and Franklin R. McAlister of Danville, and sister-in-law, Eleanor McAlister of Fairbanks, Alaska; nine grandchildren, Carolyn Perkins and husband Thomas of Turner, Jeffrey Morin of Lewiston, William III of Auburn, Amy Pelchat and husband Ben of Hebron, Nicole Hess and husband Zachary of Scarborough, Marci Tomasacci and husband Jason of Bellefonte, Pa., Jodi Redmun of Auburn, Kylea Hunt and husband Steve of Greene, and Scott Redmun II and wife Justine of Appleton, Brianna Wilks and husband Tyler of Turner, and Brody Youland and wife Lindsay of Turner; 20 great-grandchildren, Maeghan, Sarah, Austin, Emily, Jason, Ayla, Michaela, Zoe, Ethan, Kaleb, Jayme, Summer, Mylah, Owen, Elyza, Preston, Hudson, Charlotte, Laney and Bo.

Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, William E. Redmun Sr.; her parents, Herbert and Nancy McAlister; her brother, Warren M. McAlister; and grandchildren, Randall J. Redmun and Stephen P. Pessant.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House for the support and care shown to Marilyn and the family during her time there.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Marilyn’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Committal services will be held at a later date. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home , Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Danville Union Church

C/O M.Burnell

37 Pond Road

Raymond, ME 04071

Or:

Danville Junction Grange #65

C/O Robert Meserve

48 Pond Road

Raymond, ME 04071

