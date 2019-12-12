AUBURN – Richard A. Valcourt, 74, a lifelong resident of Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2019 at his home in Auburn.

He was born April 13, 1945, in Lewiston, a son of Chanel and Cecile (Roy) Valcourt. He graduated from Edward Little High School, Class of 1963. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maine at Augusta in May 1985.

In 1964, he entered the U.S. Army Reserves with the 1125th U.S. Army Hospital, and was activated in January 1990 for Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He retired in April 1995.

Richard married Monette Pratt on Sept. 28, 1968 at St Louis Church in Auburn.

He was employed by the Auburn Police Department from 1970 to 1984 then with the Department of Health and Human Services as an agent in the Child Support Enforcement Division retiring in August 2007 as a supervisor.

Richard also served on the Auburn Appeals Board leaving as chairman. He was then appointed as a commissioner to the Auburn Housing Authority and served as vice chairman.

He enjoyed the outdoors, but really loved puttering in his home and doing some gardening and repair work.

Richard was also very active with the Boy Scouts of America. He was most proud of being a Vigil Honor member in the Order of the Arrow. He learned to spend himself for his brothers.

He is survived by his wife Monette of 51 years. Together, over the years, they were active in their parish at St Louis Church/Sacred Heart as Eucharistic Ministers, instructed engaged couples preparing for marriage and helped with the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement in the State of Maine.

Also surviving is his son, Scott and wife Michelle of Berwick, along with their children, Gregory and Elizabeth; and his daughter, Tina and husband Scott Dennehy of Brentwood, N.H. and their three children, Kaitlyn, Jocelyn, and Brayden; a brother, Carlton and his wife Kathleen of Albuquerque, N.M. and their daughters, Helen Maloney and her husband Jeffrey and their children of Albuquerque, N.M. and Michelle and her husband Gabriel and their son of Albuquerque, N.M; and a second brother, Daniel of Auburn.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Auburn. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

