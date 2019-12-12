OXFORD — Officer Justin Cummings moved all the way from the west coast to serve his community and he is happy to be home.

Cummings joined the Oxford Police Department as a recruit last September. He spent several months in field training with Sargent Zachary Bisson and attended the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, where for 18 weeks he studied crime scene processing, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault. But while he is just starting his law enforcement career in Maine, service is nothing new for him.

Cummings grew up in Oxford and participated in Oxford Hills Technical School’s law enforcement program. After graduating in 2012 he joined the Marine Corps. He was primarily based out of Camp Pendleton and spent time in Afghanistan as a radio operator with an artillery unit.

“In Afghanistan at 20-years-old, you grow up quick,” said Cummings of his service. “The brotherhood I had with my unit made it a good experience. You find that on your worst days you make your closest friends.”

Out of the military, Cummings worked on tower construction out west for a couple of years. While working in Washington state he met his fiancé, Crystal Paxton. “We met at a Mexican restaurant and just hit it off,” said Cummings. “She became my tour guide. On weekends she would show me around the state, places off the beaten path.”

While Cummings post-military career was lucrative he found that he was missing an important element that he got from being a Marine and that was service. An opportunity in San Diego to work in law enforcement drove the point home. And after considering the possibility, he decided that if that was what he was going to do he would do it at home, in Maine.

“I missed Oxford. My family is still here. I owe my childhood to it and I want to give back to the town that helped me grow up,” Cummings said. “I had good jobs, but my passion is to help others. It was the best decision I made.”

Cummings returned home to Oxford Hills in 2018. At first he worked in tower construction, helping to build new wind turbines at Bryant Pond, and he and Paxton maintained their relationship long-distance. Earlier this year she made the move across the country with their three kids. Winter was an adjustment for his family, but they quickly took to outdoor activities they could do together like skiing.

Once established in Maine Cummings found his way to the law enforcement career he wanted, right in the community where he grew up, Oxford.

“Oxford is a great place to work,” Cummings said. “The police department is a close group. I really appreciate the opportunity they gave me, coming in as a recruit. It’s changed a lot since I was a kid, but it’s growing and this is where I plan to stay.”

“We are excited to have Officer Cummings back with us,” said Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward of Cummings’ graduation. “It was clear from the start that he will be a great officer.

“Justin has indicated that he would like to be specialize in accident scene reconstruction. We haven’t had a reconstruction position in the department but we have a lot of accidents in Oxford. I’m pleased about his interest and look forward to developing the specialty.”

Cummings credits Paxton for making his transition back to Maine possible. “I’m working long hours, overnights. Her support is incredible, starting with the move home. While separated for that year, we were able to build a solid foundation together.”

Cummings says it was the Marines that gave him the foundation he needed to pursue service to his hometown. “Being on the ground meant relying on and communicating with other units. It helped me learn to adapt to all situations and respond quickly. I am thankful for that experience and I’m happy to bring the positive aspects of my military service home to Oxford.”

