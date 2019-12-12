OXFORD — At its Thursday meeting, Oxford’s Board Selectmen voted to hold an election March 3, 2020, to elect a new member of the board. It’s the same day as the state presidential primary.

Vice Chairman Edward Knightly resigned last month and has since been named the as Transfer Station Manager, a position that’s been vacant since Supervisor Warren Bennett retired last summer. Knightly previously worked part-time at the facility.

Samantha Hewey was selected as board vice chairwoman.

In other business, the board voted for a 2% raise for employees next year.

Expenditure requests approved were $4,326 for computer hardware upgrades, $5,372 for dock maintenance/plank installation and $4,388 for transfer station maintenance equipment.

Two real estate tax abatements totaling $1,743 were approved.

The board voted 3-1 to approve a policy for residential use of town sand/salt and eliminating the practice of allowing commercial interests to purchase it from the town.

The Board unanimously approved revised transfer station disposal fees to bring Oxford more in line with neighboring towns. There have been instances of demolition waste from beyond town lines coming to the station because the cost was lower.

The board heard a presentation from ecomaine Business Development Manager Lissa Bittermann, who said ecomaine assists communities with waste and recycling services, including education, outreach and processing.

Oxford has struggled with enforcing recycling mandates, from some residents resisting clear bags to other residents frustrated about non-compliance. Selectmen considered whether recycling should be mandatory or voluntary and determined to say with the mandatory policy for at least one year.

In his report, Town Manager Butch Asselin said he expects repairing the Thompson Lake dam will be in two phases. One will be for the east gate, which is used regularly to adjust water levels, and the second phone for the center gate, which will be more expensive but can be delayed since it is used only occasionally.

Asselin will meet with neighboring towns about the projects and costs later this month. The lake is in parts of Oxford, Otisfield Poland and Casco.

Asselin also recognized Daddy O’s restaurant on Route 26. Its annual Thanksgiving dinner raised more than $5,400 for Oxford’s Helping Hands Food Pantry and Keep Oxford Warm through its Acts of Kindness Foundation.

