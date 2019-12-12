NORWAY — Abracadabra! Just like magic this cat will steel your heart right before your eyes.

Magic is two years old. She is a sweet cat that looks like a kitten. She is only five pounds so she is petite. She’s a great choice for someone that lives in a small space but wants a companion that will fill the home with love and fun.

Magic doesn’t know any tricks. She can’t pop out of a hat or disappear into thin air. She can bring you lots of joy.

Presto Chango! Magic is ready to appear as your new, best friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-867

