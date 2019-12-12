Seagrass specializes in upbeat traditional, classic rock and contemporary music and will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester.

Join neighbors, bring friends and settle in to an evening of entertainment and good company at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester. The setting in the vestry of the historic New Gloucester First Congregational Church is cozy, the acoustics are fabulous, the music is always lively, and the food and company can’t be beat.

Tickets are $10 at the door. The Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester in the Vestry of First Congregational Church is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Rd., New Gloucester. For more information, call Julie Fralich at (207) 653-4823.

