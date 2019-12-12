BETHEL — At their Dec. 2 meeting selectmen discussed coming up with an exact definition for a dwelling unit, for use in sewer service billing.

Town Manager Loretta Powers said the town has a definition for a dwelling unit, but that the definition is “vague.” The current one is defined as “any part of a structure which, through sale or lease, is intended for human habitation, including single-family and multifamily housing, condominiums, apartments and time-share units.”

At the meeting, Powers suggested forming a committee to come up with a definition.

Selectman Pete Southam said he would be okay with either forming a committee or doing a workshop with the select board.

Powers said that a committee would allow for them to speak with other towns.

Although a motion to form a five-person committee to view the sewer billing system, including the dwelling unit, was passed unanimously by selectmen, Powers said that there may be other options besides forming a committee and that as of now nothing is “set in stone.”

Powers said she spoke to an individual from Rural Community Assistance Partnerships (RCAP) Solutions after the meeting and is now waiting to hear back from her before taking any more steps. Powers and Superintendent of the Water Waste Treatment Plant Rick Davis had previously spoken with the individual regarding the WWTP.

If a committee is formed, selectmen agreed that one person from the board should be a member.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: