Telstar Middle School Girls Basketball

The Telstar Middle School Girls Varsity Basketball team traveled to Lisbon On Monday December 9 to come away with a convincing win against Lisbon Middle School. The Lady Rebels played lights out defense allowing just 6 points to be scored against them in the entire game. The offensive charge was led by four players as Mariah Palmer, Makenzie Eliot, Morgan Zetts, and Karen Marshall each had 8 points. Aliyah Moody had 4 points, Kyra Rose-Espinoza had 3 points and Ciara Abbott and Cuyler Sparks had 2 points each. The Lady Rebels travel to Dirigo on Friday the 13th of December.

Mountain Valley Recreational Basketball League

The second week of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League saw Archies, Inc and Bethel Bobcats each stay undefeated, with 2 teams yet to garner a victory.

Archies, although shorthanded, defeated E&E Awards in the most competitive game of the day, 67-62. Archies had only 5 players, while E&E was hit with an major early season injury. Archies was led by Glen Dubois with 22 points, followed by Garrett Clemmer with 18, Brett Archibald 13 and Ryan Baillargeon 10. E&E’s only double digit scorer was Jeremy St Germain with 14 points.

Bethel Bobcats played well as a team and were too strong for Bessey Designs, posting a 95-61 victory. Blake Rothwell has an efficient 21 points and was supported by Jarrett Bean with 19, and Ryan Kimball and Dom Haines with 18 each. Kyles Rines had 12 poins for Bessey’s, with Anthony York scoring 11 and Kasey Robinson 10.

Jay notched its first win of the season, defeating Ballers, 84-60. Jake Turner had 28 points (7 threes) and Cliff Turner added 20 points (4 threes), while Tom Ames added 13 more. Ballers saw Draven Finnegan lead with 22 points, Mike Pare 19 and Keegan Davis 16.

Hotel Rumford got its first win with a 74-48 trouncing of Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash. Kinsey Durgin was the main man for The Hotel with 28 points (6 threes), while Eric Canwell had 12 and Matt McDonnell 10. WW/Mac’s was led by Joe Gaudreau with 18 (4 threes) and Matt Newell 16.

