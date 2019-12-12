Zach Maturo of Class A champion Bonny Eagle, Justin Bryant of Class B champion Marshwood and Jarett Flaker of Scarborough were announced Thursday as the three finalists for the 49th James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior in Maine high school football.

The three were chosen from a group of 12 semifinalists by a ranked-choice vote by Maine’s high school head coaches and select members of the state’s media. The winner will be announced Jan. 19 at the annual awards banquet at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

Maturo, who is also a Varsity Maine All-State basketball player, rushed for 1,264 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. He also was a shutdown cornerback, a receiving threat, a standout punt and kick returner ,and the team’s punter. In the Scots’ 34-21 championship game win against previously unbeaten Thornton Academy, Maturo rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, blocked an extra-point and returned a kick 71 yards to set up another score. He volunteers at a variety of youth basketball and football camps.

Bryant was a four-year starter at fullback for Marshwood and finished the season with 1,500 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns after gaining 218 yards and scoring five touchdowns as the Hawks won the Class B title for a third straight season, 48-28 against Brunswick. Also a captain of Marshwood’s basketball and lacrosse teams, he plans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

Flaker was an explosive play-maker who averaged 11.5 yards per carry while gaining 1,266 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. He also had 17 catches for 314 yards and seven touchdowns, with 470 yards and three more scores on punt and kick returns. In track, he was the New England high school 200-meter champion.

All of the semifinalists will be invited to the banquet. The other nine semifinalists, in alphabetical order, are Ryan Connors, RB/LB, Kennebunk; Connor Crawford, RB/QB/LB, Ellsworth; Kobe Gaudette, QB/DB, Thornton Academy; Cameron Jordan, DE/TE, Leavitt; Garit Laliberte, QB/LB, Maranacook; Payton MacKay, RB/LB, Wells; Anthony Poole, QB/DB, South Portland; Owen Richardson, FB/LB, Brunswick; and Sean Tompkins, RB/DB, Cheverus.

This story will be updated.

« Previous