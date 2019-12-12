FARMINGTON — Interested in gaining new skills, finishing your degree, or adding a graduate course to your bachelor’s degree in a way that works with your schedule? University of Maine at Farmington has online, evening and daytime courses open for public registration during both 2019-20 Winter Term and Spring Semester.
Winter Term courses begin December 26 and run through January 17. Spring Semester classes begin January 21 and run through May 7.
Winter Term features online courses in English, Health, Mathematics, Technology and Liberal Arts, including “Math Content for Elementary School Teachers,” “Introductory Statistics,” and “Introduction to Excel VBA.” A selection of on-campus Art courses will also be taught.
Spring semester offers a huge selection of daytime, afternoon and evening courses in academic programs throughout campus. In addition, courses are available that may be of particular interest to non-traditional aged, undergraduate students, including “Writing Techniques to Change Your Career,” “Prepare for Educational Restart,” “Introduction to Social Services,” and others.
To take a course, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/
For additional information, call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at 207-778-7066 or email [email protected].
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen discuss roads, cemeteries
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel kicks off Christmas season
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Missing Chimney Swifts
-
The Bethel Citizen
Backyard Reflections
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News