GARDINER — Some city properties are without water after a witness said an excavator struck and broke a water main in the area of Bridge Street.

Aaron Harris, the owner of the A1 Diner who provided video of the break to the Kennebec Journal, said he noticed the issue around 9:45 a.m. Thursday when he came into work. He said he watched a man in an excavator scramble out of the machine after hitting the pipe. He said the pipe was “knocked loose” and spraying water. He said it was directly in front of the restaurant at 3 Bridge St.

Harris said the diner’s water was shut off in the aftermath.

Gardiner Public Works Director Tony Laplante said the main “feeds out towards” Gardiner Regional Middle School. He anticipated the issue to be resolved within a couple of hours.

Laplante said the water main was struck by equipment being used to replace the bridge on Bridge Street as part of the Maine Department of Transportation’s work to improve transportation in the town.

MDOT spokesperson Paul Merrill was not immediately available for comment.

Officials from the Gardiner Water District were also unavailable around 11 a.m.

This story will be updated.

