NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library announces Winter Book Bingo beginning December 2, 2019. Winter Book Bingo cards have twenty-five squares, each with a different subject such as travel book, Nordic mystery, or a western. Participants will read and complete a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line of five squares to be entered in the drawing to win a bingo prize of a book of your choice from a selection of books and a Norway Memorial Library book bag. Readers who blackout their card by reading twenty-five titles that correspond with the subject for every square will be entered in a drawing for the grand blackout prize of a gift certificate to Happi Chicks in Norway.

Pick up a Winter Book Bingo card and a packet of hot coca mix while supplies last at the library’s information desk. Cards must be turned in by Wednesday, 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. to be entered into the drawing. The drawing will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Winners will be notified by telephone. For more information call 207-743-5309 ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

