Coach: Kyle Rines (fourth year)

Conference: EWC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 5-14 (lost in C South preliminary round)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Tyler Gammon (guard), Max White (forward); Junior — Rick Kraske (guard); Sophomores — Zach Shields (guard), Hudson Cregg (guard).

Key losses: Noah Wiley, Jacob Toomey, Corey Umsteadt, Abram Cormier, Hunter White, Shane Adams.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Anthony Jackson (center), Josh Gonyea (guard); Sophomore — Colby Jordan (forward); Freshmen — Gavin Charest (center), RJ Loring (guard), Ayden Pepin (guard), Cole Brewster (guard), Jaiden Jack (guard), Caleb Collette (guard), Noah Marston (center), Trevin Albert (guard), Will Richardson (guard), Ty White (forward), Jeremy Merrian (forward).

What to expect: The Bucks are hoping to make some strides, which is always tough as one of the smallest schools in Class C. They’ve placed 12th in C South and lost to Traip Academy in the preliminary round each of the past two years. They should fare well in the East-West Conference, but getting Heal points from Class D schools puts them behind their C South foes. Gammon will be one of the top guards in the conference, and Rines has high hopes for Charest, a 6-foot-3 freshman. But he is young, much like the rest of the roster, so expect the Bucks to develop faster as they get more varsity experience under their belt.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: