BUCKFIELD BUCKS
Coach: Ryan Wilkins (sixth year)
Class: C; Conference: East-West
Last year’s results: 8-11, lost in preliminary round.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Deja Bennett, Molly Bourget, Katy Henderson, Karen McNeil, Josephine Replogle; Juniors — Siana Jacobs, Cassidy Lowell, Shyloe Morgan; Sophomores — Kailee Bernard, Alyssa Litchfield.
Key loss: Hannah Shields.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Emily Carrasquillo; Freshmen — Alexis Jasper, Hailey Litchfield, Abigail Prokey, Madison Turcotte, Kelsey Violette.
Season outlook: Buckfield returns all but one player from last year’s team that jumped up seven wins and made the playoffs. The Bucks are optimistic they can expand on last year’s growth. The Bucks also benefit from five returning seniors. Katy Henderson and Deja Bennett look to lead the offense.
