Coach: Cody St. Germain (second year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 8-12, lost in C South quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Mateo LaPointe (guard), Zach Breton (center), John Snowman (forward), Mike Packard (guard); Juniors — P.J. Merrill (guard), Cole Brown (forward).
Key losses: Jeremy St. Germain, Alex Gorham, Chandler Redmond, Jack Lavorgna, Sam Holmes, Cam Kidder, Chase Clark.
Promising newcomers: Junior — Garrett Oliver (forward): Freshmen — Charlie Houghton (forward), Dakota Tompkins (guard), Trenton Hutchinson (guard), Bode Gray (forward), Trent Holman (guard).
What to expect: The Cougars lost most of their rotation to graduation and will look to build around their lone returning starter, LaPointe, and a couple of key bench contributors, Merrill and Breton. They will have a big leadership void to fill but there is talent and depth. Opponents who overlook them do so at their own risk, especially down the stretch and at tournament time.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast