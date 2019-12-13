Coach: Cody St. Germain (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 8-12, lost in C South quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Mateo LaPointe (guard), Zach Breton (center), John Snowman (forward), Mike Packard (guard); Juniors — P.J. Merrill (guard), Cole Brown (forward).

Key losses: Jeremy St. Germain, Alex Gorham, Chandler Redmond, Jack Lavorgna, Sam Holmes, Cam Kidder, Chase Clark.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Garrett Oliver (forward): Freshmen — Charlie Houghton (forward), Dakota Tompkins (guard), Trenton Hutchinson (guard), Bode Gray (forward), Trent Holman (guard).

What to expect: The Cougars lost most of their rotation to graduation and will look to build around their lone returning starter, LaPointe, and a couple of key bench contributors, Merrill and Breton. They will have a big leadership void to fill but there is talent and depth. Opponents who overlook them do so at their own risk, especially down the stretch and at tournament time.

filed under: