DIRIGO COUGARS
Coach: Reginald Weston (first year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 5-13
Returning athletes: Senior — Alyssa McTyre (G); Juniors — Page Leuders (G), Alexa Perreault (F), Makenzie Osgood (G), Taylor Bryant (F); Sophomore — Alyvia Perreault (G).
Key losses: Alexa Varnum, Sophie Jakes, Ashley Perreault, Devin Fletcher, Mackenzie Ladd, Lilly Williams.
Promising newcomers: Senior — Kate Morse (F); Sophomores — Destiny Jackson (F/G), Abby Stevens (G), Allie Dyke (F), Megan Fletcher (C); Freshmen — Jayce Brophy (G), Marrisa Lapoint (G), Grace Robbins (G), Kallie Errington (G/F), Sam McLaughlin (F).
Season outlook: First-year head coach Reginald Weston is taking over a team with many newcomers and some talented upperclassmen. The backcourt of Alyssa McTyre and Page Lueders should lead the Cougars on offense alongside Alexa Perreault and Taylor Bryant in the frontcourt. The proud Dirigo program hopes to make its way back to Class C South postseason this season.
