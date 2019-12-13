Coach: Mike Adams (19th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: 18-3 (lost in AA North final)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cam Yorke (guard), Austin Brown (guard), Storm Jipson (guard), Max Creaser (forward), Jamaine Luizzo (forward), Dan Milks (forward); Sophomore — John Shea (center).

Key losses: Wol Maiwen.

Promising newcomers: Junior — R.J. Nichols (guard).

What to expect: The Red Eddies have a strong, battle-tested nucleus that plays well together and should be a contender in Class AA despite losing a player who impacted both ends of the floor as much as Maiwen did. Brown was an all-conference selection and Yorke developed at the point last year, while Creaser emerged as a scorer. Shea will help fill the void in the paint. Adams expects others to emerge with more playing time.

