Edward Little’s Storm Jipson looks past Windham’s Kaleb Cidre as he takes the ball down the court during a Class AA North quarterfinal in Auburn in February. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Coach: Mike Adams (19th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: 18-3 (lost in AA North final)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cam Yorke (guard), Austin Brown (guard), Storm Jipson (guard), Max Creaser (forward), Jamaine Luizzo (forward), Dan Milks (forward); Sophomore —  John Shea (center).

Key losses: Wol Maiwen.

Promising newcomers: Junior — R.J. Nichols (guard).

What to expect: The Red Eddies have a strong, battle-tested nucleus that plays well together and should be a contender in Class AA despite losing a player who impacted both ends of the floor as much as Maiwen did. Brown was an all-conference selection and Yorke developed at the point last year, while Creaser emerged as a scorer.  Shea will help fill the void in the paint. Adams expects others to emerge with more playing time.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies
