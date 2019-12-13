EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Chris Cifelli (third year)

Class: AA North; Conference: KVAC

Last Season’s results: 10-9, lost in Class AA North quarterfinal.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Hannah Chaput (G), Caroline Hammond (G), Chantel Ouellette (F), Emily Piper (G); Junior — Audrey Hamel (G); Sophomores — Brooklyn Alexander (F), Nikki Clark (G), Shelbi Teehan (F), Maddy Turcotte (G).

Promising newcomers: Junior — Kaelynn Girouard (F); Freshmen — Erin Cowie (G), Aiwen Maiwen (F), Maeza Paradie (G).

Key losses: Grace Fontaine, Jade Perry, Mikaela Scott.

Season outlook: Edward Little took a step back last season after winning the Class AA championship two years ago. The Red Eddies lost Grace Fontaine and Jade Perry to graduation, both huge contributors on the state title team, but have some promising returners this winter. Hannah Chaput can score from anywhere on the court, while Caroline Hammond and Chantel Ouellette do a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball and have been crucial to the Eddies’ success the past two seasons. Cifelli said his group’s enthusiasm is “infections” and it is focused on “coming together as a team.”

