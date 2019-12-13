Edward Little’s Hannah Chaput shoots the ball past Gorham’s Courtney Brent and Olivia Michaud during a game in Auburn in January 2019. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Hannah Chaput, Edward Little (Sr., Guard): Will take over the point guard position for the Red Eddies and has deep range.

Libby Clement, Monmouth (Sr., Forward): Averaged 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game last year. A good defender, as well, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Julia Colby, Oxford Hills (Sr., Guard): Put up 18.5 points per game a season ago and capped her junior season with 34 points in the Vikings’ Class AA state championship win. This season, Colby figures to be one of the top overall players in Maine — if she wasn’t already.

Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills (Sr., Guard): Has great chemistry with Colby in one of the most talented backcourts. The senior guard also is one of the most ferocious defenders in Maine as proven by her seven steals in the AA title game a year ago.

Desirae Dumais, Oak Hill (Sr., Guard): All-MVC second-teamer enters her fourth season as a starter for the Raiders. Put up 9.7 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds and made 19 treys last season.

Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley (Sr., Guard): Returning East-West all-conference honoree is expected to take on an ever larger role as the Lakers have their sights set on contending again this winter. Averaged nine points and four steals per game a year ago.

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester (Sr., Forward): Dominant post player has played a major role in two Class B state championship teams will be looked to even more as the Patriots move up to Class A for her senior season. Likely will carry a bulk of the offensive load.

Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester (Sr., Guard): Can be a deadly shooter from downtown and is a good defender for the Patriots. Senior will have more responsibilities this year after the graduation of all-state guard Bri Jordan.

Mia-Angelina Leslie, St. Dom’s (Sr., Guard): A solid scorer who likely will be the main catalyst for the Saints on offense.

Kierstyn Lyons, Mountain Valley (Sr., Guard): Averaged 11.6 points a game a year ago. Will team up with Rylee and Avery Sevigny to try to guide a young Falcons group to a playoff spot.

Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue (Sr., Guard): University of Maine signee is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in her high school career. All-around talent racked up 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior while drilling 34 3-pointers.

Chantel Ouellette, Edward Little (Sr., Forward): A jack of all trades does it all for Red Eddies. Defends well and can score in a variety of different ways, whether it be slashing to the hoop or pulling up.

Olivia Pye, Rangeley (Sr., Guard): Averaged 12 points and six rebounds a year ago for Lakers. Will be a key piece on offense and defense for a talented Rangeley team under new head coach Brittany DiPompo.

Cecelia Racine, Lewiston (Sr., Guard): One of the most skilled passers in the conference. She and Emily Strachan will help lead what should be a fun offense this winter.

Luci Rothwell, Telstar (Sr., Forward): One of the most dominant post players in the MVC and averaged over 13 points and 17 boards last winter.

Giana Russo, Lisbon (Sr., Guard): Russo is returning after missing her entire junior campaign due to a knee injury. After leading Lisbon in scoring her sophomore year, Russo should again be the focal point of the Greyhounds’ offensive game plan this winter.

Rylee Sevigny, Mountain Valley (Jr., Guard): Will again be leaned on heavily to guide the Falcons this season, as she has been since early in her freshman season. A great scorer and one of the most talented offensive players in the MVC, ranking third at 16.2 points per game in 2018-19.

Emily Strachan, Lewiston (Jr., Guard): Came on in a big way last year and became a reliable offensive weapon for the Blue Devils. Could take on an even a larger role this season.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone, Winthrop (Sr., Guard): WilsonFalcone is a do-it-all guard for Winthrop. Is particularly adept at turning defense into instant offense. A standout season by her will be key to the Ramblers’ postseason aspirations.

Becca Zimmerman, St. Dom’s (Sr., Guard): Like Leslie, was a first-team all-WMC player a year ago. That returning backcourt is one of the most potent in C South.

