Coach: Ronnie Turner (first year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: 3-16 (lost in AA North quarterfinals)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Evan Williams (guard), Dylon Jackson (forward), Ahmen Bahad (guard); Junior — Owen Mayan (forward); Sophomores — Ali Abdullahi (guard), David Omasombo (guard), Malik Foster (guard).

Key losses: Hassan Hussein, Yasmo Mohamud.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Jerimiah Williams (forward), Noor Shidad (guard), Steven Beauregard (forward), Abdullahi Abdullahi (forward); Junior — Garrett Mack (forward); Sophomores — Donavon Jackson (guard), Elijah Scales (guard).

What to expect: Turner promises to inject confidence, togetherness and some swagger into the Blue Devils’ program, and believes his team is prepared to earn all three. Varsity veterans Williams and Jackson are skilled at the offensive end and will look to ignite the energetic, up-tempo style the new coach wants to play. What the Blue Devils lack in varsity experience they hope to make up in competitiveness, aggressiveness and passion.

