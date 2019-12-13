Lewiston’s Emily Strachan drives to the basket past Edward Little’s Hannah Chaput during a December 2018 game in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: 4-15

Returning athletes: Seniors — Madeline Foster (F), Cecelia Racine (G), Aaliya Nyetera (G), Jordyn Rubin (G), Victasia Harris (F), Arbay Aden (G), Dakota-Lee Voisine (G); Juniors — Lauren Foster (F), Emily Strachan (G), Jamyah Nicolas (G).

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Brooklyn Giambra (G), Lexi Freeman (G), Kaura Lawrence (G), Rhiannon Patrie (F); Freshmen — Masya Way (F)

Key losses: Myah Nicolas (injury).

Season outlook: Lewiston should be improved from its four-win season a year ago. While the Blue Devils lose Myah Nicolas to a torn ACL, they do return a lot of players, including seniors Cecelia Racine and Madeline Foster, who have played significant minutes since their freshman seasons. Emily Strachan came on as a sophomore last year and was one of the top offensive guards in the conference.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Lewiston Blue Devils
Related Stories
Latest Articles