LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS
Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North
Last year’s results: 4-15
Returning athletes: Seniors — Madeline Foster (F), Cecelia Racine (G), Aaliya Nyetera (G), Jordyn Rubin (G), Victasia Harris (F), Arbay Aden (G), Dakota-Lee Voisine (G); Juniors — Lauren Foster (F), Emily Strachan (G), Jamyah Nicolas (G).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Brooklyn Giambra (G), Lexi Freeman (G), Kaura Lawrence (G), Rhiannon Patrie (F); Freshmen — Masya Way (F)
Key losses: Myah Nicolas (injury).
Season outlook: Lewiston should be improved from its four-win season a year ago. While the Blue Devils lose Myah Nicolas to a torn ACL, they do return a lot of players, including seniors Cecelia Racine and Madeline Foster, who have played significant minutes since their freshman seasons. Emily Strachan came on as a sophomore last year and was one of the top offensive guards in the conference.
