Coach: Jake Gentle (eighth year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B South
Last year’s results: 10-9, lost in Class B South preliminary round
Returning athletes: Seniors — D.J. Douglass (guard), Hunter Davis (guard), Cory Wiers (guard); Juniors — Neil LaRochelle (guard), Owen Fish (forward); Sophomore — Ring Ring (forward).
Key losses: Devon Marquis, Seth Tapley.
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Calvin Jeselskis (guard), Seth Leeman (forward): Junior — Cam Gilman (forward); Sophomores — Nick Ferrence (guard), Mason Booker (guard), Charlie Doyle (guard), Hunter McCausland (guard).
What to expect: The Greyhounds have a strong, athletic nucleus, including Douglass, one of the conference’s top scorers. Wiers, Davis and Ring should improve with a year of varsity experience under their belts. The Greyhounds don’t have much size, so the emphasis will be on team defending and rebounding to get out in transition. The Greyhounds should be able to compete with the top teams in the MVC.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast