Lisbon’s DJ Douglass drives past Wells’ Caleb Corey during a Class B South playoff game at Wells in February 2019. Journal Tribune file photo

Coach: Jake Gentle (eighth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 10-9, lost in Class B South preliminary round

Returning athletes: Seniors — D.J. Douglass (guard), Hunter Davis (guard), Cory Wiers (guard); Juniors — Neil LaRochelle (guard), Owen Fish (forward); Sophomore — Ring Ring (forward).

Key losses: Devon Marquis, Seth Tapley.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Calvin Jeselskis (guard), Seth Leeman (forward): Junior — Cam Gilman (forward); Sophomores — Nick Ferrence (guard), Mason Booker (guard), Charlie Doyle (guard), Hunter McCausland (guard).

What to expect: The Greyhounds have a strong, athletic nucleus, including Douglass, one of the conference’s top scorers. Wiers, Davis and Ring should improve with a year of varsity experience under their belts. The Greyhounds don’t have much size, so the emphasis will be on team defending and rebounding to get out in transition. The Greyhounds should be able to compete with the top teams in the MVC.

