LISBON GREYHOUNDS
Coach: Doug Sautter (first year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B South
Last year’s results: 3-15
Returning athletes: Giana Russo (G), Charlee Cox (F), Kiley Merritt (G), Siara Martin (G), Destiny Deschaines (F).
Key losses: Carly Drischler, Mallory Fairbanks, Sydney Plourde, Valerie Doucette.
Promising newcomers: Emma Willey (F), Maria Levesque (G), Haley-Jane Tuplin (G), Emily Libby (F).
Season outlook: Lisbon only has nine players this season under new coach Doug Sautter, but the Greyhounds do return Giana Russo, who missed last year to injury. Russo led Lisbon in scoring her sophomore year before tearing her ACL last fall. The Greyhounds will play through Russo on offense and hope that role players can step up and offset the team’s literal lack of depth.
