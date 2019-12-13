Coach: Wade Morrill (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 13-7, lost in C South quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Gabe Martin (guard), Thomas Neal (guard), Brock Bates (forward); Sophomore — Hayden Fletcher (guard).

Key losses: Dylan Lajoie, Connor Davies, Ben Brooks, Evan Burnell, Trevor Flanagan.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Ryan Burnham (forward): Juniors — Cam Armstrong (forward), TJ Lewis (forward), Mike Dolan (forward), Joe Crocker (guard); Freshmen — Manny Calder (guard), Gavin Willett (guard), Hunter Frost (forward).

What to expect: The Mustangs bid farewell to a strong senior class that led their best season under Morrill, but they weren’t gutted by graduation. All of the returners played key roles as well. Burnham and Armstrong will help make up for some of the size and paint protection they lost. Getting consistent contributions from the newcomers could make Monmouth a contender in the MVC and C South.

