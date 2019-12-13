Monmouth’s Libby Clement dribbles away from an Oak Hill defender as Raiders coach Mike Labonte shouts instructions to his players in the corner during a game last December in Wales. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Katie McAllister (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 14-4, lost in quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Audrey Fletcher, Libby Clement, Jordyn Gowell, Katie Harris; Juniors — Abby Flanagan, Emma Johnson; Sophomore — Alexa Allen.

Key losses: Kaeti Butterfield, Abby Ferland, Julia Johnson, Kayla Brooks, Hayley Langlois.

Promising newcomer: Maddie Clough, Katie Laliberte.

Season outlook: Monmouth won 14 games a year ago but lost five players to graduation. Libby Clement, Audrey Fletcher and Emma Johnson should lead the team on offense and defense for first-year coach Katie McAllister, but other Mustangs must step up to make up for the loss of last season’s seniors.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
monmouth mustangs
Related Stories
Latest Articles