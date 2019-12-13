MONMOUTH MUSTANGS
Coach: Katie McAllister (first year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 14-4, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Audrey Fletcher, Libby Clement, Jordyn Gowell, Katie Harris; Juniors — Abby Flanagan, Emma Johnson; Sophomore — Alexa Allen.
Key losses: Kaeti Butterfield, Abby Ferland, Julia Johnson, Kayla Brooks, Hayley Langlois.
Promising newcomer: Maddie Clough, Katie Laliberte.
Season outlook: Monmouth won 14 games a year ago but lost five players to graduation. Libby Clement, Audrey Fletcher and Emma Johnson should lead the team on offense and defense for first-year coach Katie McAllister, but other Mustangs must step up to make up for the loss of last season’s seniors.
