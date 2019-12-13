MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS
Coach: Craig Milledge (second year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B South
Last years results: 13-5, lost in B South quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Saydie Garbarini (F), Kierstyn Lyons (G), Avery Sevigny (G); Junior — Rylee Sevigny (G); Sophomore — Autumn Freeman (F).
Key losses: Leigha Carrier, Courtney Carrier, Taylor Henry.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Alana Young (G), Emily Richard (F); Freshmen — Emma Clukey (G), Tanna Gammon (F), Justice Gendron (F).
Season outlook: Effort is going to be paramount for the Falcons this winter as Milledge believes he has one of the smallest teams in the MVC. Rylee Sevigny does return as one of the best scoring juniors in the state. Her sister, Avery, as well as her fellow seniors Kierstyn Lyons and Saydie Garbarini should help steady the Falcons in times of need. Milledge hopes that some of the five newcomers joining the squad will contribute enough for Mountain Valley to make a playoff run.
