MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Larry Donald (sixth year)

Class: C; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 7-11

Returning athletes: Juniors — Maddie Phelps (F), Kaylee Knight (G), Cameron Wahl (F); Sophomore — Emily Marden (C).

Key losses: Ashlyn Sorel, Summer Ross.

Season outlook: Mt. Abram lost 1,000-point scorer in Summer Ross to graduation and brings back a fairly young team. Maddie Phelps, Kaylee Knight and Cameron Wahl are the returning juniors and the most veteran Roadrunners remaining. Knight is a good scorer, but Mt. Abram will have to lean on a long list of newcomers that coach Larry Donald said entered the preseason ready to learn.

