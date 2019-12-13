Coach: Troy Norton (first year)
Conference: KVAC; Class: A North
Last year’s results: 11-8 (lost in A North quarterfinal)
Returning athletes: Seniors — Bradley Shamba (center), Hunter Donald (forward), Hunter Meeks (forward), Caleb Caton (guard), Jackson Eustis (forward), Dawson Black (forward), Odalis Gonzalez (forward); Junior — Jacob Farnham (guard).
Key losses: Garret Reynolds, James Anderson, Randy Barker, Caleb Talbot.
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Robert Anderson (center), Trent Tibbetts (center); Juniors — Elijah Craig (forward), Dylan Hinckley (guard): Sophomore — Camden Phillips (forward); Freshman — Zach Poisson (guard).
What to expect: The Cougars lost their coach and four starters but are still looking to build off of last year’s success with a large senior class. Norton, a Mt. Blue alumnus, has a lot of scoring to replace but returns one of the top point guards in the conference in Farnham. They were ranked near the bottom of the conference in their preseason coach’s poll, so the Cougars should be able to feed off of being underdogs once again.
