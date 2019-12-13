Mt. Blue’s Eva Stevens plays defense against Lewiston’s Jordyn Rubin during a January game in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coaches: Fred and Zac Conlogue (fourth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s record: 7-11 

Returning athletes: Seniors — Lexi Mittelstadt (G), Ashley Parlin (G), Kaitlin Blodgett (F); Juniors — Kiely Reynolds (G), Rylee Keaten (F); Sophomore — Eva Stevens (G).

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Caroline Coolidge (G), Summer Fay (F); Sophomores — Eryn Parlin (F), Hannah Wilbur (F); Freshmen — KK Daggett (G), Caitlin Burke (F).

Season outlook: The Cougars lost six seniors from last year’s team but return one of the best scorers in Class A in Lexi Mittelstadt, who last month signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Maine next season. Mt. Blue believes that the returning core can finally reach the playoffs, something it missed by one spot a year ago.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Mt. Blue Cougars
Related Stories
Latest Articles