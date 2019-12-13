MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coaches: Fred and Zac Conlogue (fourth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s record: 7-11

Returning athletes: Seniors — Lexi Mittelstadt (G), Ashley Parlin (G), Kaitlin Blodgett (F); Juniors — Kiely Reynolds (G), Rylee Keaten (F); Sophomore — Eva Stevens (G).

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Caroline Coolidge (G), Summer Fay (F); Sophomores — Eryn Parlin (F), Hannah Wilbur (F); Freshmen — KK Daggett (G), Caitlin Burke (F).

Season outlook: The Cougars lost six seniors from last year’s team but return one of the best scorers in Class A in Lexi Mittelstadt, who last month signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Maine next season. Mt. Blue believes that the returning core can finally reach the playoffs, something it missed by one spot a year ago.

