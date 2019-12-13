Coach: Tom Smith (ninth year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B South
Last year’s results: 5-13
Returning athletes: Seniors —Justin Aldridge (forward), Ausborn Boston (guard), Liam Rodrigue (forward), Kyle Stilkey (forward); Juniors — Alex Fournier (center), Sam Lindsay (forward), Gavin Rawstron (guard); Sophomores — D’Andre Daniels (guard), Caden Thompson (guard).
Key losses: Gabe Samson, Adam Caron.
Promising newcomers: Senior — Tanner Wright (guard); Sophomores — Jackson Arbour (guard), Tiger Hopkins (guard), Ramon Spearman (guard).
What to expect: The Raiders need more varsity seasoning, but they have a good mix of size and athleticism to be one of the up-and-coming teams in the MVC. Smith promises to push the pace to take advantage of their quickness and scoring ability. Rawstron has led the team in scoring the last two years, including after having to sit out early last season due to a football injury. Rodrigue provides a steady senior influence and Thompson was the team’s third-leading scorer as a freshman.
