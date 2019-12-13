OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Michael Labonte (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 14-2, lost in quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Desirae Dumais, Deana Bauer; Juniors — Audrey Dillman, Anna Beach, Audrey Bauer.

Key losses: Abby Nadeau, Sadie Waterman, Sara Moring.

Season outlook: Labonte believes while numbers are down at Oak Hill, his team should be deep and competitive this winter. Filling the holes left by Abby Nadeau and the graduating seniors will be a focus for the Raiders, but Dumais, who has been a starter since her freshman season is part of an experienced core of veterans.

filed under: