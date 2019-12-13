Oxford Hills forward Tanner Herrick prepares to take a shot while being defended by Cheverus’ Nick Gali during an AA North quarterfinal in Paris in February. Brewster Burns photo

Coach: Scott Graffam (21st year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: 13-7, lost in AA North semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Tanner Herrick (forward), Patrick Paine (forward), Jesse Leonard (forward); Juniors — Ty LeBlond (guard), Hayden Paine (forward).

Key losses: Colton Carson, Spencer Strong, Janek Luksza, Will Dieterich, Garrett Record, Jonny Pruett.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Noah Oufiero (guard); Juniors — Cyrus Hooker (forward), Marcus Stone (forward), Colby Huckins (forward), Eli Soehren (forward/guard), Keegan Watson (guard); Sophomore — Isaiah Oufiero (guard).

What to expect: With the departure of the nucleus that led them deep into the AA North tournament the past two years, the Vikings will have a lot of holes to fill this year. They have good athleticism, which they’ll look to utilize defensively. Scoring and rebounding will have to come via the same consistent collective effort the Vikings are known for at the defensive end.

