Coach: Tyler Tracy (10th year)
Conference: WMC; Class: B South
Last year’s results: 5-13
Returning athletes: Seniors —Noah Breton (guard), Daulton Bolduc (guard); Juniors — Joseph Ringuette (forward), Evan Kelly (forward), Isaiah Hill (guard), Gage Bachelder (guard); Sophomores — Hunter Gibson (guard), Joe Levesque (forward).
Key losses: Tyler Tucci, Andrew Frechette, Jacob Hodgkin.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Chance Brown (guard); Freshmen — Shane Yorkey (guard), Hayden Christner (guard).
What to expect: The Knights made major strides last year and have put in the work to compete in Class B. Six returners have varsity starting experience and all four juniors have been in the rotation since they were freshmen. If they can carry over the defensive intensity and effort they ended last year with and play with consistency on the offensive end, the Knights could be a team on the rise in B South.
