Rangeley’s Lauren Eastlack looks past Valley’s Kendra Sweet for a teammate to pass the ball to during a Class D semifinal game at the Augusta Civic Center in February 2019. Rangeley’s Ellah Smith stays active in the play on the right. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

RANGELEY LAKERS

Coach: Brittany DiPompo (first year)

Conference: East-West; Class: D South

Last year’s results: 17-1, lost in region final.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Lauren Eastlack (Guard), Olivia Pye (Guard), Gabrielle White (Guard); Junior — Ellah Smith (Forward/Guard); Sophomores Winnie LaRochelle (Forward/Guard), Emily Eastlack (Guard); Freshman Isabelle Whittier (Guard).

Key losses: Brooke Egan, Kylie Collins.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Ali Bissonette (Guard), Lily Emerson (Guard).

Season outlook: Longtime head coach Heidi Deery stepped down having won three championships and her assistant coach, Brittany DiPompo, takes over the Lakers this winter with a strong roster. The Lakers lost Brooke Egan to graduation but bring back Olivia Pye, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game last season, and Lauren Eastlack, who had averages of nine points and four steals per game. DiPompo wants the Lakers to play uptempo on both ends o the court.

