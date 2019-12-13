RANGELEY LAKERS

Coach: Brittany DiPompo (first year)

Conference: East-West; Class: D South

Last year’s results: 17-1, lost in region final.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Lauren Eastlack (Guard), Olivia Pye (Guard), Gabrielle White (Guard); Junior — Ellah Smith (Forward/Guard); Sophomores — Winnie LaRochelle (Forward/Guard), Emily Eastlack (Guard); Freshman — Isabelle Whittier (Guard).

Key losses: Brooke Egan, Kylie Collins.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Ali Bissonette (Guard), Lily Emerson (Guard).

Season outlook: Longtime head coach Heidi Deery stepped down having won three championships and her assistant coach, Brittany DiPompo, takes over the Lakers this winter with a strong roster. The Lakers lost Brooke Egan to graduation but bring back Olivia Pye, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game last season, and Lauren Eastlack, who had averages of nine points and four steals per game. DiPompo wants the Lakers to play uptempo on both ends o the court.

