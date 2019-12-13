RANGELEY LAKERS
Coach: Brittany DiPompo (first year)
Conference: East-West; Class: D South
Last year’s results: 17-1, lost in region final.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Lauren Eastlack (Guard), Olivia Pye (Guard), Gabrielle White (Guard); Junior — Ellah Smith (Forward/Guard); Sophomores — Winnie LaRochelle (Forward/Guard), Emily Eastlack (Guard); Freshman — Isabelle Whittier (Guard).
Key losses: Brooke Egan, Kylie Collins.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Ali Bissonette (Guard), Lily Emerson (Guard).
Season outlook: Longtime head coach Heidi Deery stepped down having won three championships and her assistant coach, Brittany DiPompo, takes over the Lakers this winter with a strong roster. The Lakers lost Brooke Egan to graduation but bring back Olivia Pye, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game last season, and Lauren Eastlack, who had averages of nine points and four steals per game. DiPompo wants the Lakers to play uptempo on both ends o the court.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast