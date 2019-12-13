Coach: Scott Bessey (sixth year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B South
Last year’s results: 14-5, lost in B South quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Bryant (guard), Brandon Frey (guard), Cam Cain (guard); Junior — Lorne Grondin (forward).
Key losses: Kayle Stewart, Andrew Shaw, Tate Walton, Carson Gross.
Promising newcomers: Junior — Jordan Blanche (guard); Sophomores — Owen Bryant (forward), Jayden Perrault (forward), Zach Broadway (guard).
What to expect: Injuries piled on top of significant graduation losses could set the Phoenix back this year, but they expects them to continue to be a factor in the MVC and reach the Portland Expo at season’s end. Bryant and Frey, their two top returners, are questionable to start the season after suffering injuries at the end of football season. Not much will change with the Phoenix’s playing style, though, with pressure and pace still being their trademark.
