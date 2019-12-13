SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Zach Keene (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 8-10, lost in prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jaycee Cole (G), Kaylin Knowlton (C), Alison Dubord (F); Juniors – Auri Armandi (F), Abby Ortiz (F); Sophomores – Summer Chretien (G), Jordyn Mitchell (C).

Key losses: Calley Baker, Emily White, Haley Turcotte.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen – Mariyah Fournier (F), Kyra Langlin (G), Emily Dubord (G), Lanie Walton (F).

Season outlook: Spruce Mountain will try to build off of an eight-win season a winter ago, led by a core of three returning seniors. The Phoenix lost three seniors to graduation, but Jaycee Cole, Kaylin Knowlton and Alison Dubord — at the guard, forward and center positions, respectively — should bring some stability to the squad. Keene said that the MVC is strong but Spruce Mountain looks forward to “competing every night.”

